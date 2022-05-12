Couple finds absence the missing ingredient for romance

DEAR ABBY: When my husband leaves town for a work trip or a vacation, or if I'm out of town for any period of time, we are suddenly in love again! We miss each other like crazy and send loving texts and exchange mushy phone calls like we're still newlyweds.
When he's home and we're living life with jobs, kids, bills and responsibilities, we are disconnected and distant. We interact more as partners and friends than romantic lovers. We've been married for 21 years, and it's always been this way. Does absence truly make the heart grow fonder, or can we stand each other only when we're not together?
— PERPLEXED IN TEXAS
DEAR PERPLEXED: Absence doesn't always make the heart grow fonder, nor does it necessarily drive a wedge between a couple whose marriage has a strong foundation. That when you are apart you and your husband feel the need for the romantic connection that brought you together tells me your marriage is strong in spite of the responsibilities of your daily lives. Have you considered treating yourselves to an occasional date night, just the two of you, away from the distractions of the children? If you haven't, I'll bet you would both enjoy it.