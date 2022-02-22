<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
DEAR ABBY

Couple hates socializing with friend's wife

DEAR ABBY: My wife and I have friends — a married couple — we socialize with every few weeks. "Charles" is kind-hearted, pleasant and enjoyable, always with a good balance between speaking and listening during conversations. His wife, "Claire," on the other hand, isn't interested in hearing about our lives.

When we try to initiate a conversation, Claire cuts us off and switches the subject to a nonrelated, self-centered topic. She also interrupts Charles while he's talking. She goes on and on describing at length the minutiae of her activities and, worse, the lives of her friends (who we don't know or have any interest in). We no longer enjoy her company, but we hate to lose the connection with Charles. Any suggestions?

— BORED IN MISSOURI

DEAR BORED: It may be time for you and Charles to see each other without wives in tow — for lunch or a sporting event. That way you will be off the hook having to tolerate Claire, and your wife won't have to put up with her because she can socialize with friends whose company she enjoys. I don't have a crystal ball, but I have a strong hunch you and your wife won't be the first to do this.

Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

