<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DEAR ABBY

Couple hosting a dinner offended guest came with a cold

DEAR ABBY: My wife and I recently invited two of our best friends to dinner. As the husband was walking through our front door, he announced, "I have an awful cold, but it's not COVID!" I was so shocked that he would show up on our doorstep with a communicable disease of any kind, I didn't know how to respond. I didn't want to spoil the evening, but I was seething the whole time, angry at him for exposing us.

We may never invite this couple to our home again, but what should I say if confronted with a similar situation in the future? Am I overreacting? Is it better to get sick for a week than to risk offending someone by asking them to go home, get well and then reschedule?

— TAKING CARE OF MYSELF

DEAR TAKING: If a guest, "good friend" or not, suspects they may have caught a bug, they should call their hosts and reschedule. This goes for the common cold, the flu and viruses that could be life-threatening. And you, as host, have every right to smile and tell your thoughtless friend to leave rather than possibly expose your family to whatever the person is carrying.

Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all