Couple hosting a dinner offended guest came with a cold

DEAR ABBY: My wife and I recently invited two of our best friends to dinner. As the husband was walking through our front door, he announced, "I have an awful cold, but it's not COVID!" I was so shocked that he would show up on our doorstep with a communicable disease of any kind, I didn't know how to respond. I didn't want to spoil the evening, but I was seething the whole time, angry at him for exposing us.
We may never invite this couple to our home again, but what should I say if confronted with a similar situation in the future? Am I overreacting? Is it better to get sick for a week than to risk offending someone by asking them to go home, get well and then reschedule?
— TAKING CARE OF MYSELF
DEAR TAKING: If a guest, "good friend" or not, suspects they may have caught a bug, they should call their hosts and reschedule. This goes for the common cold, the flu and viruses that could be life-threatening. And you, as host, have every right to smile and tell your thoughtless friend to leave rather than possibly expose your family to whatever the person is carrying.