<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DEAR ABBY

Couple hurt by family refusing to wear masks at their wedding

DEAR ABBY: I divorced my husband of 12 years after catching him cheating with multiple women. I took time for myself and wasn't in a hurry to meet anyone. However, about a year after the divorce, I met a great guy. I was quickly introduced to his family and they embraced me, inviting me to holidays and birthday parties, etc.

Four years went by and we started talking about marriage. We made plans to have our wedding at our favorite beach with family and a couple of friends. There were several people we would have loved to take part, but who couldn't due to the pandemic.

Before the ceremony, my husband and I came up with the idea of wearing white face masks to take a group picture. As the masks were being distributed, his family got angry and said they weren't going to do anything they didn't want to do. They then stomped off and wouldn't participate in the vows or any of the pictures.

They're angry with me, and I am hurt. And the hateful things they said also hurt my husband. I don't know how to handle this.

— BAD IDEA IN FLORIDA

DEAR BAD IDEA: What happened was terrible, and I can't blame you for feeling hurt at the treatment you and your husband received on your wedding day. However, this is the tribe you married into. Your husband's family may have reacted strongly because they objected to having their faces covered in a photo or to face masks in general. If it was the latter, it's a shame they felt they had to take a political stance while you were celebrating your nuptials.

Try to be forgiving. However, if you are abused again, recognize it may be time to distance yourselves and concentrate on your side of the family rather than your husband's.

Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all