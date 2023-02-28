Couple in two-year relationship have never been on a date

DEAR ABBY: My man and I have been together for two years. He has his own place, and I have mine. We really enjoy each other's company. I have a 13-year-old daughter. The issue is, we haven't been out on a real date since we've been together. (I understand that the pandemic had an impact on this.) I feel, at some point, something's got to give. I have mentioned it to him a few times already. What's a woman like me to do?
— HOMEBOUND IN UPSTATE NEW YORK
DEAR HOMEBOUND: If you want a mate who is a self-starter, this person isn't it. A woman "like you" should make the plans, tell her man where they are going and what they'll be doing and what time to pick her up for that date. If, after two years of expressing what you would like, your message still hasn't gotten through, please understand this will probably be the pattern for the rest of your relationship.