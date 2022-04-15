Couple needs to set boundaries for toxic mother-in-law

DEAR ABBY: My mother-in-law, "Gladys," was never a particularly good mother as her kids were growing up. We don't get along very well. She interjects herself into every aspect of my family's life, especially when some sort of crisis happens. Most recently, it concerned the death of my wife's father's second wife. Gladys actually parked her truck in front of ours to prevent us from going over there to give him emotional support.
When she acts like this, my wife refuses to stand up to her. This woman has more than once come between me and my family. How should I confront her and my wife about this? I feel like Gladys had her chance, but now it is my place to call the shots. Please tell me if I am being unreasonable.
— HUSBAND AND DAD IN GEORGIA
DEAR HUSBAND: I don't think you are being unreasonable. I do think you need to have a serious, private conversation with your wife. You both need to learn how to set firm boundaries for her mother. If you need help doing that, consult a marriage counselor. A marriage in which one spouse feels sidelined is headed for trouble.