Couple offended by friend's comments regarding their fixer-upper

DEAR ABBY: A few years ago, my husband and I bought and moved into a very old, small house in our ideal neighborhood, which has beautifully manicured yards, nice people and a lot of diversity. We had a vision for this place, and it was perfect for us.
A friend of mine, "Maggie," who I knew had a judgmental streak, repeatedly asked to come see the house, which I knew was nowhere near in the condition for visitors. After about her 10th request, I told myself maybe I was overreacting to her potential reaction, and I invited her into my home for a tour. Three years later, my husband and I remodeled our home to fit our vision. We are happy.
Six months after the remodel was complete, my husband and I were at a friend's house and Maggie was there. At one point, Maggie's husband commented to us that he couldn't believe we had moved into that "s--- shack." My husband's jaw dropped. Maggie jumped up and said, "I didn't call it that!" Of course it was logical that she did. She had seen it; he had not.
To this day, a year and a half later, I cannot get over why someone I invited into my home would say something so horrible about it behind my back or that her husband would repeat it among a group of mutual friends. My husband refuses to engage with Maggie and her husband. What should I do?
— PROUD OF MY HOME NOW
DEAR PROUD: I am sorry you didn't write sooner about this. If you had, I would have advised you to tell Maggie exactly how that incident made you and your husband feel. It is a little late for that now, but you would certainly be within your rights to clear the air if you wish. What they said was uncalled for.