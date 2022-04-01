<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Couple offended by friend's comments regarding their fixer-upper

DEAR ABBY: A few years ago, my husband and I bought and moved into a very old, small house in our ideal neighborhood, which has beautifully manicured yards, nice people and a lot of diversity. We had a vision for this place, and it was perfect for us.

A friend of mine, "Maggie," who I knew had a judgmental streak, repeatedly asked to come see the house, which I knew was nowhere near in the condition for visitors. After about her 10th request, I told myself maybe I was overreacting to her potential reaction, and I invited her into my home for a tour. Three years later, my husband and I remodeled our home to fit our vision. We are happy.

Six months after the remodel was complete, my husband and I were at a friend's house and Maggie was there. At one point, Maggie's husband commented to us that he couldn't believe we had moved into that "s--- shack." My husband's jaw dropped. Maggie jumped up and said, "I didn't call it that!" Of course it was logical that she did. She had seen it; he had not.

To this day, a year and a half later, I cannot get over why someone I invited into my home would say something so horrible about it behind my back or that her husband would repeat it among a group of mutual friends. My husband refuses to engage with Maggie and her husband. What should I do?

— PROUD OF MY HOME NOW

DEAR PROUD: I am sorry you didn't write sooner about this. If you had, I would have advised you to tell Maggie exactly how that incident made you and your husband feel. It is a little late for that now, but you would certainly be within your rights to clear the air if you wish. What they said was uncalled for.

Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

