DEAR ABBY: I hosted a dinner party at my home and invited three longtime friends. They had been drinking before they came over and showed up drunk. My husband and I were highly offended and told them to leave. I'm extremely upset about this because I found it very disrespectful. How should I resolve the issue?
-- Inconsiderate in the Midwest
DEAR INCONSIDERATE: You and your husband were certainly within your rights to react as you did. Cross your fingers that your friends were able to return safely to their homes in the condition they were in.
How you should resolve the issue depends upon whether this is the only time it happened. If they aren't habitual problem drinkers and it was a one-time thing, be forgiving when they call to apologize. However, if you don't hear from them, there will be nothing to resolve.