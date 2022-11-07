Couple planning wedding wonder why sister is suddenly so hostile

DEAR ABBY: My little sister and I got along great as kids. We played together a lot, and even when we made new friends and grew different interests, we promised to always have each other's backs.
In high school, I befriended and eventually started dating a girl my family adored, my sister included. After nine years, we have finally become engaged, but now my sister has grown hostile toward us. She never hinted that she disliked my fiancée before, and nobody in our family can get a reason from her.
My mother wants her to be part of our wedding, but with this change in her behavior, I'm not comfortable with the idea. Did I do something wrong? Should I question her to get to the bottom of this?
— BAFFLED BROTHER
DEAR BAFFLED: Definitely do that. If you approach it privately, your sister may be more comfortable answering you honestly. It may be she's afraid of losing the close relationship she has enjoyed with you all these years. If that's the case, you may be able to reassure her. If it's something else she might be reluctant to discuss in the presence of other relatives, talking one-on-one will better your chances of getting her to disclose what's bothering her.