DEAR ABBY: I have a 22-year-old daughter from my first marriage and a 9-year-old son with my husband of 12 years. My husband is 57, and I just turned 41. I would like to have another baby, mainly because I want my 9-year-old son to have someone to grow up with. We have no other family. It's just him and girl cousins, ages 9 and 5. Can you please advise me if my husband and I are OK or too old to have one more child?
-- Considering it in the West
DEAR CONSIDERING: I'm glad you wrote. This is something that should be discussed further with your husband to make sure you are on the same page, and also with your OB-GYN.
If your intention is that your children grow up together, this is something that should have happened years ago. As it stands, the 10-year age difference will mean your son will be grown and gone while your younger child is still at home.
A doctor with a specialty in genetics could be helpful as you gather information. It is important that you understand what precautions might be wise to take before making this decision.