Couple ready to retire — without elderly mother

DEAR ABBY: My 80-year-old mother has always been "difficult." She's always the victim/martyr and creates drama by fabricating lies, spreading half-truths and embellishing. I have very little contact with her (maybe a text once a month). During a recent physical examination, she was screened for dementia. She passed every test with flying colors.
I am retired, and my husband will be retiring soon. We are considering moving out of state, but I am getting a lot of pushback about it from her friends and a few extended family members. I feel my husband and I have worked hard and deserve to retire wherever we see fit.
How do I respond to people trying to heap guilt on me for "abandoning my elderly parent"? I would like a snappy comeback to their comments.
— FLEEING IN ILLINOIS
DEAR FLEEING: It seems there is never a shortage of "concerned" individuals speaking out about things that are none of their business. I vote for telling them the truth with no sugar coating: "Mom and I have never been close. Our communication is infrequent and usually in the form of a monthly text. Her doctors say she's in excellent health, and we are not worried. This move is something my husband and I have planned for a long time. I'm sure that if anything changes with her you will let me know, and we will handle it then." Period.