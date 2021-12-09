Couple reconsidering retiring to Florida after news of son's illness

DEAR ABBY: My husband and I always planned on retiring to Florida. Our son, who is married with children, has been diagnosed with a slow-progressing but deadly disease. My husband still wants to move, but now I am not sure. Our son said we should live our life because we worked hard to retire and should go. I don't know if I could be happy that far away from him and his family now. Please advise.
— HESITANT GRANDMA IN OHIO
DEAR HESITANT GRANDMA: I am sorry for the pain you are experiencing regarding your son's diagnosis. Your husband wants to make the move, and your son has told you he does not want you to change your plans. If it's financially feasible, it might make sense for you and your husband to rent a place in Florida for a year and, depending upon how well your son is doing, decide later if you want to make it permanent. Perhaps your husband could go ahead without you if you choose to stay behind.