Couple should include grandson's half-brother

DEAR ABBY: My son recently found out he has a school-age son. I'll call the boy "Billy." Billy has stayed overnight with me and gone on several outings. Billy's mom has another child who is slightly older. During our last visit, Billy's half-brother asked me if he could come next time. I responded with, "We'll see."
When I spoke to my husband about it, he said, "You don't want to start something." I agree with him. I have no responsibility toward the other sibling. I enjoy being with Billy, but I'm concerned about the animosity his half-brother might feel toward Billy, because he has to travel with his mother when Billy visits.
— BILLY'S GRANDMA
DEAR BILLY's GRANDMA: I strongly disagree with your husband's advice. If you see Billy and habitually exclude his half-brother, you WILL "start something," and the something you start will be hurt feelings and a troubled relationship between those siblings. If you can't find it in your heart to sometimes include the other boy and treat them both with love and kindness, don't see either of them.