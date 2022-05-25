Couple sick of fighting in-laws staying with them when they need time apart

DEAR ABBY: My husband's sister and her husband, "Tom," recently moved to the same town we live in. I adore her, and she has become a close friend. We weren't able to get to know each other during the beginning of my marriage because we lived so far apart.
Since they moved here, she and Tom fight constantly. Every time they do, Tom wants her to come stay with us. I don't mind an occasional overnight stay, but he wants her to move in with us! The problem is she has no income of her own and no car, or even a driver's license. She's totally dependent on him.
I don't feel comfortable getting in the middle of their business. We can't afford to take her in and take care of her, but she has nowhere else to go. What should I do? We can't put her out on the street.
— WITS' END IN THE EAST
DEAR WITS' END: Your sister-in-law and brother-in-law have not been fighting only since they moved to your community. It appears they have had severe marital problems that weren't dealt with well before they arrived. It's time for your husband to become more involved and talk with both of them.
If there are other relatives in the area, perhaps she could stay temporarily with them. Of course, if Tom has a job, he will have to contribute financially until she becomes independent. In the meantime, encourage her toward self-sufficiency by helping her familiarize herself with public transportation, which she can use to seek employment.