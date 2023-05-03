Couple sick of living with angry, drunken father-in-law

DEAR ABBY: My husband's father is an alcoholic who lives with my husband and me and our two teens. I buy and prepare his food, put gas in his car and buy his alcohol. I even take his dog out. (If I don't, he lets the dog pee in my house and destroy the wood floors.) When he drinks, he gets angry and threatens my husband and me. He let his dog defecate in my driveway one day and then proceeded to come after us. When I finally had enough of his badgering, I picked it up and put it on the hood of his car. Was I wrong?
— LIVING WITH THE DEVIL
DEAR LIVING: I think so, but what does your husband think about all of this? Is he so used to Dear Old Dad's antics that he accepts them as normal? A way to put an end to your father-in-law's abuse would be to stop buying the gas and his booze. Of course, he won't like that, but if he becomes threatening when he's loaded, it's the only way short of evicting him to protect yourself and your teenagers from his outbursts.