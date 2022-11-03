Couple sick of people assuming husband with disability has been drinking

DEAR ABBY: My husband has cerebral palsy. He can talk, but his speech is slightly slurred. He can walk, but he's unsteady on his feet. We love to go out and have a few drinks, but the issue is that people think he is intoxicated. We have been thrown out of places. We were almost thrown out of a ride-share service until I told the driver he has a disability. We were at a concert going up the steps (I was holding beers), and everyone stared at him thinking he was drunk. Do you have any advice (short of putting up a sign that he is disabled)?
— SOCIAL SPOUSE
DEAR SPOUSE: Your husband should not have to display a sign. When you go to a bar or a restaurant, inform the manager or the bartender as soon as you enter that your husband has a disability that affects his balance. While it won't work in large crowds such as at a concert, it should save you and your husband from any misunderstandings in smaller venues.