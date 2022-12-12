<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
DEAR ABBY

Couple sick of talking food with visiting family

DEAR ABBY: My husband and I have visits from family several times a year. I don't cook, at least not a lot — just simple meals for my husband and me. We are 72 and 69. Visiting family members want to cook and discuss the latest natural foods they have grown or used, and I'm left feeling like they expect the same from me. (We do occasionally take people to a nearby restaurant.)

It feels to me more like a "look what I'm doing" than casual conversation. Cooking, growing, etc. don't impress me because I have been there, moved on and am no longer interested in the achievement. How do I deal with these people?

— BEYOND IT IN NORTH CAROLINA

DEAR BEYOND IT: You are under no obligation to alter the way you cook to suit these visitors. When your relatives start cooking and "lecturing" about nutrition and gardening, consider changing the subject. Or, pop in some earbuds and listen to your favorite podcast or music. You may find that once they realize they have lost their audience, they'll find something else to talk about.

Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

