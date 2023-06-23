<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
DEAR ABBY

Couple struggles to find alone time

DEAR ABBY: I have been in a relationship for six years. He's a wonderful father figure for my daughter. He makes us a real family, but the two of us never have time alone. He also doesn't show me any affection. I know he loves me, but am I wrong for wanting time for just us?

My daughters are 20 and 17, but our 17-year-old is autistic, so she lives in a world of her own like a 5-year-old. My boyfriend is good to her. Am I crazy for needing some "us" time? I am really lonely.

— CRAVING AFFECTION IN OHIO

DEAR CRAVING: You are not "crazy"; you are normal. Because you feel starved for affection, this is something you should have started discussing with your boyfriend years ago. He may be a great father figure, but if he chooses to ignore having an intimate adult relationship with you, you're looking at a lifetime of loneliness. Bear in mind this may be something you can compromise on with couples counseling, but only if he is willing.

Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

