Couple struggles to find alone time

DEAR ABBY: I have been in a relationship for six years. He's a wonderful father figure for my daughter. He makes us a real family, but the two of us never have time alone. He also doesn't show me any affection. I know he loves me, but am I wrong for wanting time for just us?
My daughters are 20 and 17, but our 17-year-old is autistic, so she lives in a world of her own like a 5-year-old. My boyfriend is good to her. Am I crazy for needing some "us" time? I am really lonely.
— CRAVING AFFECTION IN OHIO
DEAR CRAVING: You are not "crazy"; you are normal. Because you feel starved for affection, this is something you should have started discussing with your boyfriend years ago. He may be a great father figure, but if he chooses to ignore having an intimate adult relationship with you, you're looking at a lifetime of loneliness. Bear in mind this may be something you can compromise on with couples counseling, but only if he is willing.