Couple struggles to stay together when unhappy with living arrangements

DEAR ABBY: I'm a newlywed, and my husband and I have just hit a big roadblock. I hate the town we live in. I always have. The only reason I'm here is because of him, but I have always been very clear about wanting to move.
I lost my job, and the market around here is terrible, which has pushed the idea of us moving to the forefront. I don't expect us to go anywhere now, but it is becoming crystal clear that this place isn't going to get me far. My husband is a teacher, but between terms he has the option to leave. When we married, it was with the understanding that we would eventually leave, or so I thought. Now he's talking about how if I want to move, I'll be going without him because he's happy here, and he's happy to stay forever.
I feel like the rug has been pulled out from under me, and I don't know what to do. I love my husband, but I love myself, too. I will never be happy here. I've tolerated it for five years, and I'm miserable. How am I supposed to compromise on an absolute? We can't both move and not move.
— YEARNING TO FLEE
DEAR YEARNING: Your husband should have been honest with you from the beginning about his feelings and ties to the community. Because you know you can't be happy there — and he has indicated that he plans to stay — I think you should do whatever makes you happy and thank your lucky stars there are no children involved to complicate matters.