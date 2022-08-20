<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
DEAR ABBY

Couple struggles to stay together when unhappy with living arrangements

DEAR ABBY: I'm a newlywed, and my husband and I have just hit a big roadblock. I hate the town we live in. I always have. The only reason I'm here is because of him, but I have always been very clear about wanting to move.

I lost my job, and the market around here is terrible, which has pushed the idea of us moving to the forefront. I don't expect us to go anywhere now, but it is becoming crystal clear that this place isn't going to get me far. My husband is a teacher, but between terms he has the option to leave. When we married, it was with the understanding that we would eventually leave, or so I thought. Now he's talking about how if I want to move, I'll be going without him because he's happy here, and he's happy to stay forever.

I feel like the rug has been pulled out from under me, and I don't know what to do. I love my husband, but I love myself, too. I will never be happy here. I've tolerated it for five years, and I'm miserable. How am I supposed to compromise on an absolute? We can't both move and not move.

— YEARNING TO FLEE

DEAR YEARNING: Your husband should have been honest with you from the beginning about his feelings and ties to the community. Because you know you can't be happy there — and he has indicated that he plans to stay — I think you should do whatever makes you happy and thank your lucky stars there are no children involved to complicate matters.

Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips.

