Couple struggles with guest list for wedding

DEAR ABBY: I am finalizing the guest list for my wedding and face a dilemma. A casual but long-term friend of ours is the ex-boyfriend of my maid of honor. The two are still friends and see each other occasionally, so there is no issue there. The issue is whether or not to invite his live-in girlfriend. I know typical wedding etiquette usually includes significant others, but in this case?
First off, we barely know her. Most of the time when our friend comes to our house, she doesn’t come along. When we visit his house, she’s gone or seems to avoid us. We’re having a small backyard wedding, and the ex-girlfriend and the new girlfriend have never met.
Is it necessary to invite her? I want to be respectful, but it seems complicated for everyone involved, and I’d rather not have it detract from the day for my maid of honor.
— BRIDE-TO-BE IN OREGON
DEAR BRIDE-TO-BE: Not knowing the ex-boyfriend’s new girlfriend, I can’t offer insight into why she seems standoffish. It may be that she’s socially awkward and not comfortable with people she doesn’t know. To exclude the live-in girlfriend would be not only disrespectful to her, but also to her boyfriend. I don’t advise doing it because you could create long-lasting hurt feelings and ill will.