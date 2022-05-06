Couple struggles with incontinent cat

DEAR ABBY: I renovated and moved into my girlfriend's house a year ago, to the tune of $80,000. We have been together 12 years and agreed that although neither of us wants to remarry, we should stop paying two mortgages because we are nearing retirement and should save money.
She has an old cat that is peeing all over the house. She says, "What do you want me to do about it?" I'm asking her to help me figure something out, but after more than a year of dealing with her cat peeing on everything from my children's beds to the carpets, nothing has changed. What can I say to get through to her that this is ruining our home and potentially getting people sick? I can't have guests over because of the smell.
— FRUSTRATED OVER THE FELINE
DEAR FRUSTRATED: You and your girlfriend should discuss this with the cat's veterinarian to find out if the animal's behavior is age-related and can't be controlled or a behavioral problem that can be corrected. Please don't wait to do it! You have my sympathy.