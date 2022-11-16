Couple struggles with man's porn addiction

DEAR ABBY: I've been with my boyfriend for four years. Over those years, he has acquired an addiction to porn. He refuses to admit he is addicted and insists that it's perfectly normal. I'm usually not one to judge, but it has reached the point that it's affecting our sex life.
I can't remember the last time we had a moment to ourselves that didn't start with him spending all day watching porn. I tried getting involved with it myself hoping we'd find a common interest we could bond over, but he doesn't seem to want me involved at all.
I feel like I'm being cheated on, as silly as that sounds. I'm struggling with my body image because of this. I feel like I'm never going to be adequate enough for him to focus on our sex life. How do I compete with porn?
— SHUT OUT IN VIRGINIA
DEAR SHUT OUT: You don't. Tell your boyfriend that his reliance on porn is negatively affecting your self-esteem and you are no longer willing to be involved with him because of it. If he's in love with you and willing to work on the problem, there are resources available to him. (Twelve-step programs come immediately to mind.) If he isn't, however, accept that this has NOTHING to do with your level of attractiveness, and move on.