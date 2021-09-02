DEAR ABBY: I am a 41-year-old mother of three, married less than two years. I now realize what a selfish lover my husband is. He expects things from me and refuses to reciprocate, which leaves me unhappy and unsatisfied. When I ask him to change things up or return the same foreplay, it results in us not connecting at all. How do I get him to be less selfish without hurting his feelings? I'm on the verge of cheating.
— It's Stale in the Midwest
DEAR IT'S STALE: Cheating won't help your situation. It will likely make it worse. Instead of dealing with a selfish or sexually-repressed husband, you will have, in addition, one who is outraged when he discovers your infidelity. Find a time when you are both calm to talk to him. Tell him you love him, but your sex life is unsatisfactory, and if he loves you, he will agree to talk things out with a licensed marriage and family therapist. If he refuses or things don't improve, you may want to consult a lawyer.