DEAR ABBY: For the last 20 years, my wife and I have had a Friday night happy-hour tradition. We use the time to get caught up and to reconnect. Occasionally, we'll invite others to join us, but it's usually just the two of us, and we like it that way.
Some longtime friends from another state moved to our community recently. We invited them to a couple of happy hours and enjoyed the evenings, but we did not intend for our Fridays to become a foursome every week. Apparently, our friends think otherwise and keep showing up every Friday.
While we enjoy their company, we want our Fridays back! How do we get out of this arrangement and reclaim our connection time back without hurt feelings?
— Happy Hour for Two, Please
DEAR HAPPY HOUR: You describe this couple as longtime friends. Because their move is recent, they may be having trouble making friends and becoming involved in your community. The next time they show up, you and your wife should suggest some activities and ways for them to widen their circle of acquaintances. Then, the following Tuesday or Wednesday -- well BEFORE they show up on your doorstep -- give them a call and explain that your Friday nights are usually reserved for you and your wife "to get caught up and to reconnect" after a long and busy week. Let them know you will INVITE them to join you for happy hour when you are up for company.