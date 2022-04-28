Couple unsure if talking about weight bothers their daughter's girlfriend

DEAR ABBY: Recently, my daughter asked if her girlfriend could stay with us until the two of them move out in a month. To help them out, my husband and I agreed. The problem is, the girlfriend is very insecure about her weight. She's on the heavier side, and my daughter's weight is average. Sometimes when we're talking about fitness or nutrition, it feels like a sore subject for her. I don't want her to feel uncomfortable around us because I watch what I eat. Advice?
— WEIGHTY ISSUE IN WASHINGTON
DEAR WEIGHTY ISSUE: Ask your daughter if mentioning these topics makes her girlfriend uncomfortable. Keep in mind that your houseguest will be staying with you only a few more weeks. Until she leaves, refrain from discussing topics that make her uncomfortable in her presence.