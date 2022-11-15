Couple upset that housesitters had guests over

DEAR ABBY: Some friends of ours agreed to housesit for my wife and me recently while we were on a weeklong cruise. They live in a small condo. We have a large house in a golf course community, so they welcomed the opportunity. To show our appreciation, we gave them a $200 gift card to use at the golf course (they are golfers).
When we returned, we learned they had invited four of their family members to spend several nights at our house, and used our bedroom and my office as sleeping quarters. It was apparent the guests had departed shortly before our return because there were piles of wet towels in the laundry room, and our beds still had their slept-in linens.
My wife and I feel betrayed and hurt by what our friends' did, and we told them how we felt. Their reaction was that they thought they didn't "have" to wash their dirty linens. Were we at fault for not doing a better job explaining our expectations when we asked them to housesit?
— INVADED IN WASHINGTON
DEAR INVADED: This couple may be friends, but their manners are atrocious. They should not have invited anyone to spend the night in your home without first receiving permission. That you returned to find dirty linens on your beds and soiled towels is disgusting. None of what transpired is your fault. You should not have had to leave a list of rules for these presumptuous people. Find other housesitters and don't invite them again.