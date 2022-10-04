Couple who moved to care for elderly parents stuck in political feud with family

DEAR ABBY: I moved to a conservative state to be close to my aging parents and become closer with my siblings and extended family. After six years, my parents and a sister have passed on, and I'm wondering what I'm even doing here. My political views are at the opposite spectrum from my siblings and extended family, which I can deal with as long as we don't talk politics. My husband argues politics with them and doesn't understand that no one is changing their minds.
We're no longer invited to family get-togethers, and they don't initiate conversations or dinners. Neither do we. They are very vocal about their politics, and relations are frosty with some of them. I don't know how to repair relationships with them as long as they keep discussing politics. Please advise.
— LEFT VS. RIGHT IN UTAH
DEAR LEFT VS. RIGHT: From what you have written, it seems your husband has been equally guilty of initiating those political rants. It may be too late to repair the damage that he has helped to create. Because you are now estranged from those relatives, I see no harm in exploring options for relocating. Safe travels!