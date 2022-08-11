<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
DEAR ABBY

Couple wishes to avoid convict son at grandson's wedding

DEAR ABBY: Five years ago, our son was arrested for child porn. At the time, he was responsible for running our family business. When he was sent to prison for two years, we realized he had been running it into the ground, plus stealing as much as he could. We have not spoken since. Our grandson is now being married, and he wants us to attend. We haven't spoken to our grandson or his father since all this happened. Must we attend this wedding?

— BAD BLOOD IN FLORIDA

DEAR BAD BLOOD: It would be unfair to shun your grandson for the sins of his father. MUST you attend the wedding? No. SHOULD you go? I think so. When you do, be cordial to your son. You do not have to see him often or at all after that, but keep in mind there may be other family celebrations in the future.

Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips.

