Couple wonders how to stay close to friend after diagnosis

DEAR ABBY: My husband and I have been good friends with another couple for more than a decade. The wife has a degenerative illness and is now paralyzed and unable to feed herself. We would love to stay close with them while recognizing the problems they face in planning meetings. Now, at our infrequent get-togethers, it always ends with "we should get together," but then no plans are realized.
I know there's intense pressure on the husband between work, care of their teenage child and health care for his wife. How can we tactfully stay in touch, and at the same time relieve some of the pressure on the husband? I'd love to set up a bimonthly coffee or lunch, but I realize some days, the wife may not be up for it.
— GOOD FRIEND IN MARYLAND
DEAR FRIEND: You ARE a good friend, and a caring one. Every caregiver needs an occasional break so he or she can recharge.
It would be a kindness to call him and offer to be with his wife for a few hours so he can spend some time doing things for himself that he may have postponed. I can't promise that he'll take you up on it, but he may.