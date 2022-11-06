Couple wonders what to do about daughter's divorce

DEAR ABBY: My daughter just told her husband of six years (and two beautiful children) that she no longer wants a relationship with him. Truthfully, he hasn't worked since COVID and spends most of the day on the couch on his phone. She wants to keep things amicable, and has an appointment with an attorney in three weeks, which he is aware of. We want her happiness. Any recommendations?
— HOPING FOR THE BEST IN NEVADA
DEAR HOPING: Only this: Your son-in-law may be suffering from depression. If your daughter's happiness is all you want, stay out of it. However, if you wish to make a feeble effort to save her marriage for the sake of your beautiful grandchildren, suggest that before she throws in the towel they both talk with a marriage and family therapist. If she ignores your suggestion, you'll at least know you tried.