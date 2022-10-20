Couple wonders whether to tell child his twin dies in utero

DEAR ABBY: When my husband and I first got married, I became pregnant with twins. I miscarried one of them, but the other was born healthy. Ever since he was very young, our son has mentioned that he felt like he should be a twin or he wishes he were one. My husband and I are torn about whether we should tell him he was. It may give him comfort and an understanding about why he feels this way, but it also may cause him pain and grief knowing he lost a sibling. Any advice?
— SENSITIVE MOM IN THE EAST
DEAR MOM: You didn't mention how old your son is. If he is into his teens or older, the next time he raises the subject, you and his father should tell him the truth. While he may be sad to have been unable to have a relationship with his twin, he may be glad to know his longing for twinship was related to the circumstances of his gestation and birth, and not a fantasy.