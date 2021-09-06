DEAR ABBY: My mother passed away a couple of years ago. She had a very nice man, "Ron," as a partner for several years before her death. Since Mom's funeral, I have done my best to spend time with him and check in to see how he is. Unfortunately, he has a habit of stopping by my home unannounced — usually on Sunday evenings. I know he's lonely, and I feel terrible asking this. How can I tell him in a nice way that my husband and I don't like surprise visits when we're getting ready for the workweek ahead or relaxing by the pool? I'm starting to resent having to be "presentable" for a drop-by visit when all I want is to unwind at the end of a weekend.
— Craving Sunday Solitude
DEAR CRAVING: You should have drawn the line within a few months after your mother's passing. The way to handle this would be to say to him the next time he shows up unannounced, "Ron, we already have plans for tonight. (Pause.) You know we care about you, but in the future, please call before dropping by because we sometimes need to relax and prepare for the workweek ahead."
TO THOSE WHO CELEBRATE ROSH HASHANA: At sundown tonight, the Jewish new year begins. At this time of solemn introspection, I wish my Jewish readers, "L'shana tova tikatevu" -- may you be inscribed in the Book of Life and have a good year.