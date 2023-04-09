Couple's future may depend on whether or not they keep the dog

DEAR ABBY: My fiancee moved back in with me after living somewhere else for five months. She brought with her a puppy that will grow into a 50- to 75-pound dog. I made it clear to her that I wasn't into raising a dog in my cramped space. She says she wants a house dog, but I think she wants an excuse to be homebound. How can I convince her that the consequences may end our relationship?
— NO WAY IN NORTH CAROLINA
DEAR NO WAY: Why was your fiancee living "elsewhere" for five months? Why did you allow her to move back in with a dog if you didn't want one in your cramped space? A 50- to 75-pound dog needs exercise and a yard. It sounds like your place has neither. Unless you want a stay-at-home wife and a large dog, draw the line NOW. If you don't communicate in plain English, your fiancee will continue to ignore your wishes and walk all over you. Don't say you weren't warned.