<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DEAR ABBY

Couple's relationship impacted by terrible mattress

The corner of a mattress
COURTESY OF METROCREATIVE

DEAR ABBY: My partner and I have a wonderful relationship, but there is one area of contention we don't know how to solve. I like a firm mattress. She likes a soft mattress. We bought an adjustable bed, so each of us could fine-tune the settings to our desired comfort level.

It has been a month now, and I hate the new mattress. I just cannot get comfortable. It's so bad I find myself sleeping in another room just to catch a good night's rest. As you can imagine, sleeping apart causes anxiety between us, and it has been confusing and stressful for our animals. How do you propose we solve this in a way that restores peace in our relationship?

— YAWNING IN ARIZONA

DEAR YAWNING: Pay a visit to the store from which you purchased that adjustable bed and find out if you need a lesson or two on how to operate the mattress correctly. (You won't be the first, trust me on that.) If your discomfort persists, sell the bed and replace it with two twin- or queen-sized mattresses so you and your partner can at least share the same room.

Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all