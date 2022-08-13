Couple's relationship impacted by terrible mattress

DEAR ABBY: My partner and I have a wonderful relationship, but there is one area of contention we don't know how to solve. I like a firm mattress. She likes a soft mattress. We bought an adjustable bed, so each of us could fine-tune the settings to our desired comfort level.
It has been a month now, and I hate the new mattress. I just cannot get comfortable. It's so bad I find myself sleeping in another room just to catch a good night's rest. As you can imagine, sleeping apart causes anxiety between us, and it has been confusing and stressful for our animals. How do you propose we solve this in a way that restores peace in our relationship?
— YAWNING IN ARIZONA
DEAR YAWNING: Pay a visit to the store from which you purchased that adjustable bed and find out if you need a lesson or two on how to operate the mattress correctly. (You won't be the first, trust me on that.) If your discomfort persists, sell the bed and replace it with two twin- or queen-sized mattresses so you and your partner can at least share the same room.