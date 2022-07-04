Couples wish to stop eating with friends who make a scene

DEAR ABBY: My husband and I are friendly with another couple our age. They are kind and generous and would do almost anything for us. They like to meet us for an occasional dinner. The problem is the husband feels compelled to put on a show in the restaurant, telling jokes and kidding with the waitstaff and patrons sitting around us. The wife talks almost constantly, and so does her husband, so it's hard to have a conversation with them. They take forever ordering and think nothing of holding up the table for hours.
We went out last night and I "hinted" that I'm uncomfortable with the unnecessary attention and would like us to be more low-key. The response was, "We like to have fun. It makes us happy, and people always thank us because we make their day." I think people just play along and secretly find them annoying.
I don't want to hurt their feelings, but I don't know what to say if they ask us out again. My husband feels the same as I do. Any suggestions?
— UNCOMFORTABLE IN ARIZONA
DEAR UNCOMFORTABLE: They may be nice people, but their compulsion to perform in public makes you uncomfortable. Added to that is your inability to talk with them on a meaningful level because they dominate the conversation. If you like them in private, under controlled conditions, invite them over. But politely decline their invitations to eat out.
DEAR READERS: I'm wishing you all a happy and healthy Fourth of July! Please drive carefully and celebrate safely. -- LOVE, ABBY