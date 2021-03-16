DEAR ABBY: My son is getting married in a couple of weeks. Due to COVID-19, he and his fiancee are having to downsize the list of invitees. This includes asking those who have already RSVP'd "yes" and/or have already given them a wedding gift not to attend. Should they return the wedding gifts to those they are disinviting to the wedding?

-- Wondering in the South

DEAR WONDERING: Your son and his fiancee should at least offer to return the gifts. Considering the reason for the downsizing, some of the no-longer-invited guests may tell them to keep them along with their good wishes, while others will not.

