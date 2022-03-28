COVID worries strain relationship

DEAR ABBY: My partner, "Josh," is a musician who insists on still practicing with the band even though he doesn't have gigs. We have two fragile family members who would die if they got COVID-19, so we have tried to avoid any risks. Yet he still does band practice with people outside our household. The bandmates are not careful like we are and one even has weekly gigs with another band!
I want to ask Josh to stop band practice altogether, but I'm afraid he will resent me, fly off the handle and ultimately end our relationship. I wish I didn't have to worry and ask this stuff, but he keeps putting himself in situations that violate everything we have worked so hard to accomplish. Why is it so hard for him to give up in-person practice? Why can't he put everyone's safety first? I'm so conflicted, Abby. What do I do?
— BAND GIRLFRIEND IN NEW YORK
DEAR GIRLFRIEND: If you are as deeply worried about the safety of your medically fragile relatives as you have stated, YOU should end the relationship. Josh may need to practice with his bandmates so they don't replace him. He cannot be responsible for their behavior, and for you to expect him to be is unrealistic.