Coworker pressures team into attending funerals

DEAR ABBY: I have a co-worker who bullies the team into attending funerals. These are not individuals who are close or well known to me or to the others. If a family member (or even an in-law) of someone who works with us passes away, this person demands to know the funeral details and then bullies me (and the others) into going.
Abby, I understand one goes to funerals for the people who have lost someone and to pay respects. But I also think funerals are a touchy subject, and it is inappropriate to go if you don't even know the deceased's name or aren't close with the co-worker who sustained the loss. I always send flowers, a card and my condolences. Why must I also sit graveside? What is a good response (besides "No") when I am cornered to attend a funeral without starting WWIII with this co-worker?
— FORCED IN TEXAS
DEAR FORCED: All you need to say, in addition to "NO" is, "I'm not comfortable doing that, SO DON'T ASK ME AGAIN." Then stick to your guns and refuse to allow yourself to be arm-twisted into doing anything ON YOUR OWN TIME with which you are uncomfortable.