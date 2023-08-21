DEAR ABBY: I buy pet food from a small local pet shop. (The store does not sell animals, only food and supplies. I support adoption.) I'm a regular customer and have been on a first-name basis with the owner, "Alicia," for several years. When I went to buy my dog's food the other day, she was wearing a scarf to cover her head. She has always had shoulder-length hair. It was obvious that she's ill. (I suspect breast cancer.) I didn't know what to do. I hoped my face did not give me away. I just proceeded as I normally do — made small talk and completed my purchase.
The next time I go there, should I continue to act like I don't notice? Should I ask Alicia if she's ill? I felt uncomfortable pretending not to notice. However, I feel it would be intrusive to say something. Please advise.
— ANIMAL LOVER IN FLORIDA
DEAR ANIMAL LOVER: If Alicia wants to discuss her medical condition with you, she will allude to it. If she does, listen to her and offer a supportive comment. Many people seem unable to restrain themselves from asking inappropriate questions, however well-intentioned. Among them are likely some of her other customers. Don't be one of them.