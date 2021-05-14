DEAR ABBY: I have two adult daughters. One of them is self-centered and refuses to give any gifts for my birthday or for Christmas, even though she very much likes receiving them.
If this is her position, then I suppose that's OK because I don't need much, and it's really the thought that counts. I enjoy giving gifts, but I feel like I'm being taken advantage of.
This is exacerbated by the fact that, in the past, I have bailed her out of some sticky situations. I know that's a different issue -- and I have set boundaries for that -- but this gift thing has frustrated me twice a year for the past 10 years, and it's time for a better plan. Help, please.
-- Good dad in Oregon
DEAR DAD: If the situation was fine, you wouldn't have written to me about it. I believe in communication. Have a long-overdue talk with your daughter. Showing thoughtfulness isn't supposed to be a one-way street, which is what your daughter has made it. More important than a tangible item is the thought behind it. From where I sit, if she doesn't bother to call or text you on these special occasions, I think your generosity has been taken advantage of.