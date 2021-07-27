DEAR ABBY: I have a strong, healthy bond with my 5- and 8-year-old daughters. When the older one was 6, my wife taught her not to let me see her naked when using the bathroom and bathing. That broke my heart. I'm OK with it now, but my wife is now discouraging them from sitting on my lap. I'm a loving and responsible dad, and I would never do any harm to my kids, or do the things my wife thinks I will do. What should I do?
— Not trusted in California
DEAR NOT TRUSTED: What you should do is discuss with her the reasons for her fears about the safety of your daughters. The answer may be that when she was small, she was molested by a male relative she trusted. There is nothing wrong with 5-year-old and 8-year-old girls sitting on their father's lap. What is troubling is your wife's reaction to it.