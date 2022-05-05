Daughter doesn't wish to hand parents key to her new home

DEAR ABBY: I'm in the process of building my first house down the street from my parents. (The lot was a good deal.) Recently, my mom told me she wants a key so she and Dad can have access to my house in case of severe weather (we live in tornado country). The layout and foundation of my house are sturdier than theirs. When I told her I didn't want anyone to have a key, she got really offended. It made me feel awful, but Abby, this is my first house, and if I have to give a key to someone when I don't want to, it defeats the purpose of having my own place.
I have been living with my parents to save up, and Mom has used guilt trips against me before. My sister and brother-in-law agree I shouldn't give in to her. I feel like a horrible daughter for refusing because she's not the type to snoop, but there have been instances when I've been in my room and she has entered without knocking. Should I stick to my guns or am I wrong?
— DAUGHTER IN DILEMMA
DEAR DAUGHTER: It strikes me as somewhat pushy that your mother would ask for a key to your home before it is even completed. What have your parents done during previous tornadoes? Because the house symbolizes your independence, I don't think you should hand the key over. It may make sense to have someone you trust be able to enter if you are traveling or have a pet that needs to be walked while you are working. In that event, you may change your mind and see the wisdom in offering her one.
P.S. If she abuses your trust, you can always have your locks changed.