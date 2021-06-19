DEAR ABBY: My mother and her companion recently moved to be closer to me (20 minutes away). The problem is I don't really care for her companion, and he is always around my mom. He comes over to my house when she does, plops himself in our den and turns on the TV — loud. (We always close the door because he needs a hearing aid.)
We now need to replace the reclining chairs in the den. He weighs more than 300 pounds, and I can't find a loveseat or chairs that can accommodate his weight. He won't allow Mom to drive herself over here. What can I do? I would like comfortable seating in my den, but I don't want furniture that will break the first time he sits on it.
-- Imposed upon in the South
DEAR IMPOSED UPON: You are under no obligation to buy furniture to accommodate someone you "don't particularly like." Tell your mother you will provide the transportation when she wants to visit you. (Her companion can pick her up when she's ready to go home, or you can take her.) Problem solved.