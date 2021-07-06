DEAR ABBY: My mom and I haven't been close in 20 years. We live on opposite sides of the country, talk monthly and FaceTime on holidays. She has abused alcohol for years, and has gone through phases of phoning me drunk and berating me for leaving our hometown. Recently, she's been saying she wants me to visit, but she is anti-vax. I'm not comfortable visiting her until she gets vaccinated. Please advise.
— Staying away in Oregon
DEAR STAYING: I assume you have been vaccinated. If so, and your mother is willing to wear a mask and socially distance during your visit, then you could go. Of course, my response is predicated upon your desire to visit your mother, and from the tone of your letter, I have the distinct impression you would rather not. (And for good reason.)