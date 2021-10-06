DEAR ABBY: I'm a 50-year-old woman, and this is the second time my dad has mentioned that he and Mom thought about aborting me before I was born. He qualifies this statement by exclaiming, "I just called to let you know I'm so GLAD your mother and I didn't go through with the abortion, and how HAPPY I am that you are here." The thing is, until he said it, I never knew it had crossed their minds.
He knew his statement upset me, yet he brought it up again tonight in a phone call, with even more disturbing information — that they had even gone to a doctor to get it done! He uses subtle ways to sneak the new information in, even though he knows it's hurtful. What is his motive? What does he want? Why does he do this?
— Perplexed in Alabama
DEAR PERPLEXED: Saying something one knows is hurtful is cruel. If you haven't discussed this bizarre scenario with your mother, you should. Could dear old Dad be losing it? Is he seeking gratitude from you? Was he drunk when he made the call? His behavior is so far from normal I can't imagine why he would say such a thing TWICE. Because he may be trying to get a rise out of you, consider deflecting with humor or sarcasm or simply hanging up.