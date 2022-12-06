Daughter-n-law hurt to not be allowed to have family recipe

DEAR ABBY: My daughter went to visit her in-laws with her husband and two children. Her mother-in-law is an amazing cook. While they were having dinner, my daughter said to her, "This is so delicious, I would love to have the recipe." Her mother-in-law replied, "My recipes are for family only." My daughter was deeply hurt, and their relationship has never been the same. What would be the best way to handle this cutting remark and help their relationship move forward?
— NOT FAMILY IN CALIFORNIA
DEAR NOT FAMILY: The best way would be for your daughter's husband to tell his mother how hurtful her response was, and for the woman to apologize to your daughter and offer her the recipe because, like it or not, her daughter-in-law IS "family."