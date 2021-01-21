DEAR ABBY: Every year on Facebook's "National Daughter's Day," my daughter's mother-in-law professes her love, respect and admiration for her own daughter, but never acknowledges her daughter-in-law (my daughter). Yet on "National Son's Day," she posts glowing tributes not only to her sons, but also to her son-in-law.
We all live within miles of each other, and this recurring slight makes it difficult to act like everything is fine when, in truth, this is hurtful to my daughter and to our family. Should I address this issue with the mother-in-law or continue to bite my tongue?
-- Dismissed in Texas
DEAR DISMISSED: If you are smart, rather than address the issue with your daughter's mother-in-law, who either has the emotional intelligence of an oyster or really doesn't care for your daughter, mention it to your son-in-law and point out to him that being slighted is hurtful. There may be a better result if he brings it up to his mother.