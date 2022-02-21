Daughters feuding about dog in family home

DEAR ABBY: My younger daughter, "Bree," recently moved back into my home after her graduation from university. She's very opinionated and wants things her way. My other daughter, "Tami," will be visiting and would like to bring along her new Yorkie, which is fully housebroken. I don't mind as long as the dog stays off the furniture.
Bree doesn't like animals indoors (because of negative experiences with a prior roommate's dog) and has forbidden it. I let her know that this is MY home and she may not "forbid" anything. It blew up into a huge thing, and now Tami has second thoughts about her visit and wants to cancel. Help!
— FUR BABY FIASCO IN NEW MEXICO
DEAR FIASCO: Inform Bree, whose sense of entitlement is eyebrow-raising, that she owes her sister an apology for the way she behaved. Reiterate that this is YOUR home and you, not she, will decide who may visit. Then set a realistic date after which Bree should be living independently, because if you don't, she may wind up ruling your roost.