Dear Abby: Are my dreams weird?

DEAR ABBY: I dream about many things. I have dreams about school, in which I'm either a student or the parent of one (and in some cases, both simultaneously). I have recurring dreams about certain houses, stores and locations. I also dream about my children when they were growing up or other people from my past. The only person I never dream about is my husband of 43 years. Should I be concerned about this?
— IN DREAMLAND OUT WEST
DEAR IN DREAMLAND: No. From what you have written, your dreams appear to be centered on the past. Your husband is still in the present. Enjoy your sleep and be grateful for it.