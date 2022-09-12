<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
DEAR ABBY

Dear Abby: Are my dreams weird?

DEAR ABBY: I dream about many things. I have dreams about school, in which I'm either a student or the parent of one (and in some cases, both simultaneously). I have recurring dreams about certain houses, stores and locations. I also dream about my children when they were growing up or other people from my past. The only person I never dream about is my husband of 43 years. Should I be concerned about this?

— IN DREAMLAND OUT WEST

DEAR IN DREAMLAND: No. From what you have written, your dreams appear to be centered on the past. Your husband is still in the present. Enjoy your sleep and be grateful for it.

Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips.

