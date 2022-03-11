Dear Abby: Can I return a gift I don't like?

DEAR ABBY: I recently received a board game as a present. The problem is that I don't like the game. I live alone on disability with a very limited income and don't have anyone to play it with me anyway.
When I mentioned to the giver that I was thinking of returning it, they almost burst into tears. The giver is a relative of a close friend and lives with her. I really could use the money. What should I do?
— WONDERING IN WISCONSIN
DEAR WONDERING: I have said this before, and it's worth repeating: Once a gift is given, it belongs to the recipient to do with as they please. Because you don't like the game, have no one to play it with and need the money, return the darn thing. Your mistake was announcing your intention to the giver.